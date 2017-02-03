Toggle navigation
97.5 KMOD - Tulsa's Rock Station
97.5 KMOD - Tulsa's Rock Station
BMMS
BMMS - Blog
Throwback Thursday
BMMS Podcast
BMMS Intvs
BMMS TV
BMMS Facebook
BMMS Youtube
BMMS Parody Songs
Stuff
BMMS Blog
Lynn
Lunchbox
Nikki Sixx
Sixx Sense
Jenn
Promo Brady
Promo Terah
DOMK!!
Concert Calendar
Photos
Hot Shots
Latest Pics
Podcasts
BMMS Podcast
Lynn Interviews
Lunchbox Interviews
Contests
Free Movie Friday
Win Tickets and Meet & Greets To Winger
Rocks and Roses
The Great Wall
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Rocklahoma Tickets On Sale Now!
Can You Match The Tattoo To The Rock Star?
Sign up to win a dozen roses and $1000 Moody's gift certificate
Get Everything You Need To Know About Super Bowl LI!
2017 Babe Of The Day Calendar - Now Available for Download!
Keep Up With The Big Mad Morning Show
previous
next
Bill O’Reilly Interviews Donald Trump Ahead Of Super Bowl LI
Your Ground Beef May Now Include Heart
Bill Gates So Rich He May Become World's First Trillionaire
How the 'Worst Pitch' Ever Became HBO's 'Girls'
Nun Says Sex Is Such a Gift That Even Mary Probably Had It
'SNL' and Melissa McCarthy Spoof White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer
Inside a Former Chocolate Factory: a 'Unicorn' and a Whole Lot of Pot
'Unimaginable' Radiation Detected in Fukushima Reactor
Why February 5th Matters In Rock History
Priest Arrested on Drug, Child Pornography Charges
A Most Macabre Art Form on This Man's Back
Man's 140-Pound Tumor Likely Started as Ingrown Hair
x
See Full Playlist
97.5 KMOD
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 97.5 KMOD to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.