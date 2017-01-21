Toggle navigation
97.5 KMOD - Tulsa's Rock Station
97.5 KMOD - Tulsa's Rock Station
BMMS
BMMS - Blog
Throwback Thursday
BMMS Podcast
BMMS Intvs
BMMS TV
BMMS Facebook
BMMS Youtube
BMMS Parody Songs
Stuff
BMMS Blog
Lynn
Lunchbox
Nikki Sixx
Sixx Sense
Jenn
Promo Brady
Promo Terah
DOMK!!
Concert Calendar
Photos
Hot Shots
Latest Pics
Podcasts
BMMS Podcast
Lynn Interviews
Lunchbox Interviews
Contests
Free Movie Friday
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Rocklahoma Tickets On Sale Now!
PHOTOS: NFL Cheerleaders!
2017 Babe Of The Day Calendar - Now Available for Download!
Can You Guess Who Has These Tattoos?
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Keep Up With The Big Mad Morning Show
previous
next
On-Air Now
7pm - 12am
Women's Marches Around the United States
Newborn Helps Dad Propose to Mom
These Are the Best College Towns in the US
Soldiers in the US Army Are Getting a New Service Pistol
Trump Promises Support In Speech At CIA Headquarters
Spokesman Says Bushes Feeling Better In Houston Hospital
Untitled Content
When Vet's Body Went Unclaimed, Strangers Stepped In
Kushner in White House Doesn't Violate Anti-Nepotism Laws
Tesla Owner Stranded in Desert, and Not for Lack of Charge
Obama Targets Al-Qaeda in Final Airstrike of Presidency
Women's March Organizers Say Crowd Too Large To March
x
See Full Playlist
97.5 KMOD
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 97.5 KMOD to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.