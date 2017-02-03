Toggle navigation
97.5 KMOD - Tulsa's Rock Station
97.5 KMOD - Tulsa's Rock Station
BMMS
BMMS - Blog
Throwback Thursday
BMMS Podcast
BMMS Intvs
BMMS TV
BMMS Facebook
BMMS Youtube
BMMS Parody Songs
Stuff
BMMS Blog
Lynn
Lunchbox
Nikki Sixx
Sixx Sense
Jenn
Promo Brady
Promo Terah
DOMK!!
Concert Calendar
Photos
Hot Shots
Latest Pics
Podcasts
BMMS Podcast
Lynn Interviews
Lunchbox Interviews
Contests
Free Movie Friday
Win Tickets and Meet & Greets To Winger
Rocks and Roses
The Great Wall
Enter To Win A Quantum Smoke Baitcast Reel With MH Smoke Rod
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Rocklahoma Tickets On Sale Now!
Sign up to win a dozen roses and $1000 Moody's gift certificate
Every Friday we are sending YOU to the movies, thanks to our friends at Atom Tickets
Get Everything You Need To Know About Super Bowl LI!
2017 Babe Of The Day Calendar - Now Available for Download!
Keep Up With The Big Mad Morning Show
previous
next
On-Air Now
7pm - 12am
Number of Visas Revoked Under Trump's Order Is Huge
Ever Seen Someone Rock Out On A Skateboard Guitar With A Flask?
Watch The US Debut Of The Ronnie James Dio Hologram
Orlando Mass Shooter's Wife More Involved in Attack Than She Claimed, Federal...
Trump Goes After Biz Regulations With Executive Orders
Hunters, Eco-Activists Unite Against Federal 'Land Grab'
Omarosa Injured At White House, Rushed to Hospital
Melissa McCarthy's Hilarious Super Bowl Ad Debuts
Watch Black Sabbath Perform Their Last Show In London
ICYMI: Last Night On Sixx Sense
Lambert, Corden Battle To Be the Better Queen Frontman
U.S. Imposing New Sanctions On Iran
x
See Full Playlist
97.5 KMOD
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 97.5 KMOD to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.